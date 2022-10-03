CSFD twitter photo

The Colorado springs Fire Department responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of S. Nevada Avenue and Mill Street Monday night. 

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

A rollover crash left three injured and caused a major road to close near downtown Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the fire department. 

The "critical" traffic accident closed the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Mill Street Monday night.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment following the crash.  

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said the three individuals were left with serious injuries. 

The cause of the crash is unknow at this time, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

