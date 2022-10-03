A rollover crash left three injured and caused a major road to close near downtown Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the fire department.
The "critical" traffic accident closed the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Mill Street Monday night.
Three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment following the crash.
According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said the three individuals were left with serious injuries.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a critical traffic accident at S Nevada and Mill St. Use alternate routes. All parties are being transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/ZuGLL9bUXv— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2022
The cause of the crash is unknow at this time, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
