Colorado Springs police cited one person on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash that hospitalized two early Saturday morning, officials with the department said.
The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. when a Jeep traveling west on Circle Drive collided into the front passenger side of a Toyota sedan heading north on Union Boulevard.
Officials said the Jeep ran a red light and was rolled over when officers arrived on scene. The driver of the jeep was uninjured, police officials said. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only