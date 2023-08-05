Two people are seriously injured in a three vehicle crash near downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police tell KKTV they first responded to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Wahsatch Street and Boulder Avenue around 8:16 p.m.

Police say one of the vehicles was speeding northbound on Wahsatch, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle traveling westbound on Boulder. Police say the momentum of the crash caused the two cars to hit a third that was waiting at a red light, traveling southbound on Wahsatch.

