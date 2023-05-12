Two motorists killed in late-April vehicle crashes were identified Friday, Colorado Springs police said in a news release.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified 20-year-old Colorado Springs resident Christian Murillo as the victim in an April 30 crash located at South Carefree Circle and Windward Way in the northeast part of the city.

The crash happened after midnight, police said. First responders found two occupants in a severely damaged vehicle that had collided with a light pole and a tree. The driver was dead at the scene. The passenger, who had to be extracted from the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was heading west on South Carefree Circle when the driver lost control. Excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The Coroner's Office also identified 36-year-old Colorado Springs resident Jarrod Stanley as the victim in an April 27 crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle that left one dead near South 8th Street and Oxford Lane.

Police said a motorcycle driven by Stanley was traveling north on Eighth Street when the pickup truck driver was exiting Cheyenne Plaza, crossing Eighth Street to get to Oxford Lane. As the pickup truck left the parking lot, the motorcycle struck the pickup truck's left side, causing fatal injuries to the rider, police said in the news release.

The deaths were the 18th and 19th auto-related fatalities in Colorado Springs this year. At this time in 2022, the city had 13 fatal traffic crashes. There have been 62 traffic fatalities in total reported over the past 365 days.