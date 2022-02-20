Two people were hurt — one seriously — when their SUV crashed with a water truck that had responded to a grass fire Sunday afternoon in eastern El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol said.
Emergency crews Sunday were responding to the fire near Judge Orr Road and Ramah Highway, southeast of Calhan, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The size of the fire, its cause and other details weren't known, but apparently no structures were damaged. Officials with the Tri County Fire Protection District in Rush, who were involved with the firefighting effort, couldn't be reached for comment.
However, at about 1:25 p.m., the State Patrol was called to an area near Harrisville Road and Ramah Highway, said Trooper Josh Lewis, an agency spokesman. The area is north of where the fire was reported.
An SUV and a water truck were involved in a crash; Lewis had no details on how the crash occurred and where the vehicles were in relation to the fire.
A 57-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs. Lewis said he didn't know the extent of her injuries or whether they were life threatening.
A 62-year-old man driving the SUV was by ambulance to Memorial Hospital Central. His injuries apparently were not as serious.
The Harrisville Road and Ramah Highway intersection was closed after the crash and reopened just after 4 p.m., Lewis said.