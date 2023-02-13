The El Paso County coroner has identified two people killed in recent traffic collisions in Colorado Springs.

A motorcycle rider who was found dead on the scene of a crash on Feb. Feb. 6 has been identified as 21-year-old Jaeden Oliver of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The motorcycle is believed to be the only vehicle involved and allegedly hit a light pole around 9 p.m. near North Academy Boulevard and Entrada Way, officials said.

Investigators determined that the motorist was likely driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his bike and hit the pole, according to police.

A pedestrian was found deceased two days later on Feb. 8 in the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard after being struck by multiple vehicles before sunrise. The deceased has been identified as Joseph Rector, 55, of Colorado Springs, police said.

Early reports indicate Rector was in a crosswalk when he was hit, but cars traveling through the intersection had a green light at the time of the collision. Police said excessive speed is considered a factor in this investigation, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

These deaths mark the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities of the year in Colorado Springs, according to police. This time last year, there were two traffic fatalities.