Two men from the Colorado Springs area died following a vehicle crash in Waterford, Conn., on Saturday, according to a news release.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Waterford Police Department said. Police determined early in the investigation that the driver lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a wall with the two passengers inside.

The two deceased passengers were identified as 24-year-old Dylan Richey from Monument and 23-year-old Bramm Miller from Colorado Springs, according to the release.

The driver, 21-year-old Robert Sewell from Broomfield, is expected to survive.

Lauren Laughlin, a spokesperson for the Naval Submarine School, told The Day newspaper in New London, Conn., that Miller was a seaman who was attending the school. Sewell is also a student at the school. She said Richey was not affiliated with the Navy. A Go Fund me page for Richey's family said he was visiting a friend in Connecticut.