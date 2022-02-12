Two were flown via Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital after a crash on Colorado 115 Saturday, officials with the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on the state highway in El Paso County near Sandy Creek Ranch Heights, about 30 minutes southwest of Colorado Springs. According to troopers, it was a head-on collision between a Ford Focus and a Subaru.

One person has been cited with careless driving causing injury, troopers said. That person was taken to the hospital. In total three people were taken to local hospitals, two via Flight for Life. Troopers did not have an update on the condition of the individuals.