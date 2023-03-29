Two drivers are facing charges in the eighth and ninth fatal traffic crashes of 2023 in Colorado Springs.

A woman faces charges in a deadly two-vehicle crash last month on Interstate 25 just north of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Investigators determined a vehicle changed lanes on I-25 and cut off another vehicle, which then collided with a tractor-trailer, killing the driver around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Michele Allport, 66, of Colorado Springs was driving the vehicle that cut off the other vehicle, according to police. Allport was charged earlier this month with careless driving causing death and lane usage violation, and court records show she will be arraigned in court this May.

The crash victim, identified as 85-year-old Frank Allison, was pronounced dead at the scene. An obituary for Allison said he was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

A second driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 24 has been charged with careless driving causing death and changing lanes in an unsafe manner, according to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling southbound in the 5100 block of Powers Boulevard when it ran off the road and rolled over, ejecting and killing the front-seat passenger.

Deyancie Parsons, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old driver is a resident of Colorado Springs but has not been identified due to their age.