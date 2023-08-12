Two people were arrested Friday night following a multivehicle crash in east Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 10 p.m. officers received reports of a three-vehicle crash near the 1300 block of South Academy Boulevard, a secondary vehicle crash had occurred as a result of the first, involving an additional two vehicles.

According to officials, a driver involved in the second crash refused to cooperate, and a physical altercation erupted between the driver and police.

CSPD said two officers received minor injuries amid the alternation, and no other injuries were reported on the scene.

Officials identified the two people arrested as 38-year-old Sheena Armstrong and 23-year-old Deointae Edmonds.

Armstrong is facing charges of driving under the influence among numerous traffic violations. Edmunds is facing charges of driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

According to police, both parties have since been served and released.