Colorado Springs police have arrested a man they say struck and killed a motorcyclist earlier this month near downtown.

Jeffrey Ebert, 24, faces a preliminary charge of careless driving resulting in death, police announced Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. April 2 when Ebert's vehicle collided with a motorcycle while making a left turn at North Nevada and East Platte avenues in front of the William Palmer statue, police said. The motorcyclist, 67-year-old Isadore Michael Romero, died after being rushed to a hospital.

Police said they do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which was the city's 16th traffic fatality and its sixth fatal crash involving a motorcycle this year. Colorado Springs had one motorcycle death and six total traffic fatalities at this time last year. 

