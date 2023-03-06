Colorado 94 is back open after a deadly crash in eastern El Paso County claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl Monday morning, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Gazette news partner KKTV.

The crash, reported by the department around 7:15 a.m., shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between Page Road and Peyton Highway, just northeast of Schriever Space Force Base.

The road reopened shortly after 1 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol.

The State Patrol told KKTV that several cars were stopped while children boarded a school bus when an oncoming vehicle failed to stop and struck one of the waiting vehicles. Two more cars were unable to avoid the wreck site and also crashed, KKTV reported.

Troopers told KKTV that a girl in one of the middle vehicles was killed, but that the school bus was not involved and none of the children were injured.

Three others sustained injuries, one of which was serious, according to the spokesperson.

Distracted driving was likely the cause of the crash, according to the State Patrol. The agency's vehicular crime unit is investigating the incident and plans to pursue charges against the driver.