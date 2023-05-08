A pedestrian was injured and taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash that closed a portion of North Academy Boulevard Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just after 7 a.m., the man was reportedly crossing from the center median, outside of a marked crosswalk, just north of the Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway intersection when he was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle had a green light and was traveling within the speed limit, police said. The driver reportedly stayed on scene.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries and was arrested. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

