Police lights traffic
Brooke Nevins

One lane on westbound Highway 24 East of Constitution Avenue is closed after a traffic accident resulted in minor injuries.

The crash involved a police officer and occurred just after 8:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say to expect delays and find alternate routes.

This story is developing and more details will be released by police as appropriate.

