One lane on westbound Highway 24 East of Constitution Avenue is closed after a traffic accident resulted in minor injuries.
The crash involved a police officer and occurred just after 8:15 a.m., according to police.
Police say to expect delays and find alternate routes.
This story is developing and more details will be released by police as appropriate.