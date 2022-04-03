One person died Saturday after a motorcycle hit a curb in Colorado Springs, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.

A 20-year-old motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on Palmer Park Boulevard near Okeechobee Drive at a high rate of speed when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a curb on the right side of the roadway, state patrol said. The person was not wearing a helmet, the agency said.

The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the crash site.