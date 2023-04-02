Two popular downtown Colorado Springs roads were closed following a traffic accident, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Platte and Nevada avenues were closed to traffic due to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday afternoon around 2:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where they later died, according to police.

Officials said the motorcyclist was driving east on Platte attempting to drive through the intersection when it collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Nevada attempting to turn left at the William Palmer statue.

Impaired driving and speed are not believed to be contributing factors at this time, according to the police department. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Platte was closed from Tejon to Weber and Nevada closed from Bijou to Boulder. Both roads reopened just before 7 p.m.