One person died in a head-on crash on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs on Sunday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at about 7:45 a.m. that eastbound and westbound lanes were closed after a crash at Elbert Road, which is between the towns of Peyton and Falcon.

One driver was killed and a second was seriously hurt after a pickup truck and car crashed head-on, according to State Patrol.

A man driving the pickup was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs via ambulance, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Flight for Life responded to the scene, but the other driver died before being airlifted.

Troopers have identified the pickup driver as a 45-year-old from Colorado Springs. No information was available on the deceased driver.

U.S. 24 reopened before 1 p.m., State Patrol said.

