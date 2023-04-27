A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in southwest Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springe police and the Gold Hill Division were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Oxford Lane regarding a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle at 3:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, medical personal determined the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and died on scene, the department reported.

The Major Crash Team was contacted due to the nature of the crash and discovered the motorcycle driver was traveling north on 8th St. when the pickup truck was crossing 8th St. at the Cheyenne Plaza. When the truck pulled out, the motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the vehicle, according to officials.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released and speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.