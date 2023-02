A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police said they received the call at about 4:20 p.m. for a crash at East Cache La Poudre Street and Prairie Road, KKTV reported. The neighborhood is in the Knob Hill area.

The Major Crash Team was called to the scene and motorists should expect closures in the area during rush hour.

