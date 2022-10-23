A car driving the wrong way crashed head-on into another vehicle around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 near Colorado Springs, killing a 39-year-old woman and seriously injuring a 23-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The man was headed north in the southbound lanes in a 2015 Chrysler 300. Troopers said alcohol might have contributed to the crash.
The woman, who was driving a 2020 Hyundai Kona, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. The coroner will release her name after her relatives have been notified.