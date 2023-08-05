One person was seriously injured following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 10:10 p.m., officials were working to investigate an unrelated crash in the southbound lanes near the 2400 block of South Circle Drive, when a second crash occurred.

The nature of the first crash led officials to close the right lane, diverting traffic to the left, according to an online department blotter entry.

Officials said an SUV traveling southbound in the right lane merged into the left lane due to the initial closure. A motorcycle, traveling southbound on Circle Drive approached the left, failed to slow down, and rear-ended the SUV traveling in front of them.

The motorcycle driver received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to officials.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed the investigation into the direct cause of the crash. It is unknown at this time whether drugs, alcohol, or speed played a role.