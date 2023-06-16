Motorcycle crash at Centennial Blvd. and Fillmore St.

Image courtesy of Gazette news partner, KKTV. 

A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a crash at a major intersection in north Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs police. 

Police received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at about 7:36 a.m. at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street. 

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital. Police were unable to provide details regarding the extent of the rider's injuries. 

As of 8:35 a.m. the intersection was reopened. 