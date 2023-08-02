One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after crashing into an unmarked police cruiser, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 10:05 a.m., officers with the Gold Hill Division received reports of a traffic crash near the 100 block of West Brookside Street.

According to an online department blotter entry, a CSPD officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked cruiser when they were struck by a second vehicle attempting to pass the officer in the oncoming left lane.

“The passing vehicle struck the police vehicle, then deflected to the corner of the intersection, where it struck a street sign, railing, and tree before coming to rest,” the blotter entry reads.

According to police, the driver who tried to pass was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The police officer was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.