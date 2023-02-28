One person was trapped following a crash in west Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated one person in the crash on U.S. 24 at 14th Street just before 5:30 p.m. All lanes of westbound U.S. 24 are blocked, according to officials.

The extricated person was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

The fire department reported another crash with a trapped party just before 7 p.m. Fire crews were working to extricate a party in an accident at the corner of Marksheffel Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Officials said drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays and to avoid the area if possible.

