One person was trapped following a crash in west Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated one person in the crash on U.S. 24 at 14th Street just before 5:30 p.m. All lanes of westbound U.S. 24 are blocked, according to officials.

The extricated person was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Click or tap here for the latest traffic updates around Colorado Springs