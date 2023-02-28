One person was trapped following a crash in west Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Firefighters extricated one person in the crash on U.S. 24 at 14th Street just before 5:30 p.m. All lanes of westbound U.S. 24 are blocked, according to officials.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 1, 2023
- avoid the area. Victim being extricated. E5,T1,E3,BC1
West Bound HWY-24 at 14th Street.
The extricated person was transported to a local hospital, officials said.
