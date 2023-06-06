A deadly car crash is under investigation Tuesday morning.

Around midnight Tuesday, Colorado Springs police responded to Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road for a single-car crash. Officers say the car left the road, hit a culvert, rolled and caught on fire, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.

The driver, and lone person in the car, was pulled from the car before officers arrived. The driver, who has not yet been identified, died on scene.

The roadway has since reopened.

