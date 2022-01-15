Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash on Circle Drive at Centre Lane that killed one person, officials with the police department said Saturday.
The crash, which was called in at 12:44 p.m., closed part of Circle, officials said. According to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik, the crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive and died as a result of their injuries, despite life saving measures from first responders, Sokolik said.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sokolik.
The department's major crash team is investigating.
Circle Drive was reopened around 5 p.m.
