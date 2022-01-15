Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
(Photo by kali9, istock)

Colorado Springs police are investigating a crash on Circle Drive at Centre Lane that killed one person, officials with the police department said Saturday. 

The crash, which was called in at 12:44 p.m., closed part of Circle, officials said. According to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik, the crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive and died as a result of their injuries, despite life saving measures from first responders, Sokolik said. 

The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sokolik. 

The department's major crash team is investigating.

Circle Drive was reopened around 5 p.m.

