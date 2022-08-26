One person has died after a crash on Colorado Springs' southwest side Friday evening, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of a crash on 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. Police were told the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they died.
None of the occupants in the vehicles reported injuries.
The department's Major Crash Team is investigating. The intersection was been closed for several hours.