One person died after an auto-pedestrian crash on Colorado Springs' southwest side Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

One person has died after a crash on Colorado Springs' southwest side Friday evening, the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

Around 5:30 p.m., police were notified of a crash on 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road. Police were told the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where they died. 

None of the occupants in the vehicles reported injuries. 

The department's Major Crash Team is investigating. The intersection was been closed for several hours. 

