One man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in Pueblo, officials with the Pueblo Police Department announced Thursday.
Police were notified of the incident around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one man who was dead. The driver of the vehicle, a Honda sedan, stayed on scene. Police investigation revealed the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and had been walking westbound across Sante Fe Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not see the man, police said.
The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Police are investigating this incident.