One person has been arrested following an incident in which police say a driver crashed into a home causing extensive damage Saturday morning, official with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police arrested Sabyan Vargas on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving. Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Vargas was traveling northbound on Nevada Avenue when they allegedly left the roadway and struck a home in the 1800 block.
Police said one of the vehicle's tires went through the front windows of the home and another tire went through a side fence and damaged the rear porch of the home. Police said Vargas also hit a street sign, two light poles, an and unoccupied parked vehicle. The debris from the wreckage extended for a whole block northbound and eastbound, police said.
Vargas was not injured and police believe alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash.