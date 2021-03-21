A major intersection in east Colorado Springs is on pace to reopen Tuesday as crews address a water main break that also led to a damaged gas line, Colorado Springs Utilities said.
Gas has been restored, but roughly 50 businesses were without water as the repairs were underway at North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, CSU spokeswoman Natalie Watts said Sunday afternoon. She expected the water outage to widen as work progressed.
“We actually are asking residents in the area if they could hold off doing their laundry, dishes or outside irrigation,” Watts said. “We don’t want to have that strain on the water system right now.”
North Academy Boulevard is closed between Constitution Avenue and Rebecca Lane/Village 7 Road. Maizeland Road is closed between Chelton and Wold Avenue. Detours are in place for both.
The normally busy intersection resembled a construction site this weekend after a 30-inch water pipe burst under the road, rupturing asphalt and sending water gushing to the surface from multiple fissures. The 60-year-old pipe apparently yielded to old age.
The trouble compounded when a large piece of asphalt collapsed from the road level and damaged an exposed gas line, also cutting off gas power to businesses in the area.
Businesses on the southeast corner of the intersection were among those that lost water and gas, forcing some of them to close. Others were already closed for the weekend, Watts said.
Crews worked quickly to build an above-ground gas line bypass to get gas restored. That temporary measure was completed around midnight, and crews shifted their attention to repairing the water line.
Once water repairs are complete on Monday, the utility will install a permanent replacement for the damaged gas line, the last step before the expected reopening Tuesday.
The Academy-Maizeland intersection is a hub of below-ground utility lines, requiring workers to dig carefully to avoid damaging other services.