Colorado Springs was put on "accident alert" Wednesday morning because of slick roads and snowfall in the city, Colorado Springs police said.
Driving in icy and slippery weather conditions means extra time needs to be built into commuting as well as checking road conditions before leaving the house, police said.
Some of the affected areas around Colorado Springs included delays in the 2600 block of West Pikes Peak where a water main broke. The break also affected the 2700 block of West Colorado Avenue, the city's traffic account tweeted.
Other problem spots included the intersections near Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard where power was restored after a vehicle hit an electrical box. Westbound Palmer Park Boulevard between northbound and southbound Academy Boulevard remained blocked with the vehicle that hit the electrical box as of 8 a.m.
Drivers were still encouraged to avoid North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road through Thursday while the area is closed for repaving after a water main broke earlier this week, the city tweeted.