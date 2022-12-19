Drivers traveling south on Interstate 25 near Fountain should watch for a new traffic switch going into effect Monday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, construction crews will shift traffic heading south on I-25 to newly constructed southbound lanes between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

The new lanes are part of an ongoing $161 million road safety project aiming to make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area. Project officials have also said the project will improve connectivity, freight access and the regional economy.

On Monday and Tuesday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, there will be alternating right and left lane closures on southbound I-25 between mile markers 127 and 131 so construction crews can perform the traffic switch.

Also on Monday and Tuesday, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, southbound I-25 lanes will be closed at South Academy Boulevard. Traffic will use ramps there to continue south on the interstate.

The traffic switch will be in place through April. Crews will construct new northbound lanes during that time, the release said.

Drivers should also be aware of another traffic switch already in place from South Academy Boulevard and Colorado 16, officials said.

The speed limit through these areas is reduced to 55 mph. Fines are doubled through the construction zone, officials said.

Travelers should expect some delays.

The improvements along the approximately 7.5-mile stretch of I-25 includes replacing two bridges over South Academy Boulevard, upgrading and widening four bridges, widening the inside and outside shoulders, installing a new median barrier, installing a deceleration lane on southbound I-25 at its interchange with Colorado 16, and road overlays.

For more information about the project, visit codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements.