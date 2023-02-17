Crews will begin work next week to upgrade traffic signals at two intersections in Security-Widefield, allowing for more efficient travel, decreased traffic and better accessibility for pedestrians, El Paso County officials announced Friday.

Beginning Monday, contractor Sturgeon Electric will upgrade traffic signals and curb ramps at Main Street and Security Boulevard. A month later, on March 20, crews anticipate starting the same work at a second intersection, at Security/Widefield and Fontaine boulevards. Schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change, a county news release states.

Crews will remove existing traffic signals at each intersection and will install updated traffic signal equipment, poles, the horizontal arm attaching the traffic signal to the pole, pedestrian push buttons and closed-circuit television. They will also construct new curb ramps at both intersections that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits discrimination based on disability.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Crews, too, will upgrade signing, pavement markings and vehicle detection upgrades, the release states, to "reduce unnecessary delays and stops at the intersections while improving travel times and increasing the amount of traffic that an intersection can handle."

Construction will typically take place 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers and pedestrians should expect closures of single lanes, shoulders and sidewalks during construction, as well as detours for walkers. Access to nearby businesses will remain open throughout the project, officials said.

Work should be complete in the fall, according to the release.