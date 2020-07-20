cop lights.jpg

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed northbound lanes of South Nevada Avenue in southern downtown Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police Department posted to Twitter that northbound traffic of South Nevada Avenue at Las Vegas Street is likely to be closed for several hours for the "serious injury" crash.

Mill Street is also closed in the area, police said. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

