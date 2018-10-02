Traffic cam
Traffic on I-25 is running smoothly Tuesday morning. 
roundup of Tuesday's traffic conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

UPDATE 8:23 A.M.

Police have reported a crash that is blocking traffic on eastbound Uintah Street, west of North Cascade Avenue.

UPDATE 7:59 A.M.

A crash is blocking the right lane on northbound Academy Boulevard, south of North Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Emergency equipment may cause other lane blockage.

UPDATE 7:54 A.M.

Per Colorado State Patrol, a crash near Hwy. 94 is blocking right turn lane on NB Curtis Road, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Traffic is slow westbound.

UPDATE 7:43 A.M.

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the merge lane on westbound Interquest Parkway near North Powers Boulevard, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

