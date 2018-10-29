A reported "suspicious package" that shut down traffic at U.S. 24 and Marksheffel Road for about two hours Monday afternoon was actually a traffic monitoring device.
The device, in a black suitcase, was found near Meadowbrook Parkway and Dewhirst Drive, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Officials don't know its source, Kirby said, and she could not elaborate on what traffic-related information it measures or how.
The device does not belong to the county, Colorado Springs or the state Department of Transportation, she said.
No criminal activity is suspected, and there is no threat to the public, she said.
Authorities began diverting traffic from the area about 3:50 p.m., according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police. "Use alternate routes and expect delays."
The roads reopened about 5:40 p.m., Kirby said.