Several snarls on Interstate 25 north and south of Castle Rock continue to create delays after Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-car pileup and a collision with a bridge late Thursday morning.
The interstate was shutdown in both directions at exit 172 near Upper Lake Gulch Road near Larkspur after multiple vehicles piled up during two separate crashes, troopers said.
State patrol did not know the exact number of vehicles involved, but said it was likely between 6-9 and included semi trucks. State patrol did not know how long the highway would be closed near Larkspurs but said cleanup and repairs were ongoing.
The interstate also shut down a few miles north between exit 192, RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 193, Lincoln Avenue after a commercial vehicle collided with a Regional Transportation District light rail bridge, Colorado State Patrol in Castle Rock tweeted.
Bridge engineers visited the scene to evaluate the damage, troopers tweeted.
The highway is expected to remain closed through mid-afternoon for emergency repairs, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
Those driving in the area can take detours from Ridgegate Parkway to Yosemite Street or Peoria Street to Lincoln Avenue.