A roundup of road conditions in the Pikes Peak region Friday evening as conditions become slick from the day's snow storm.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a dense fog advisory effective until 9 a.m. Saturday. Visibility is expected to be one-quarter mile or less overnight, the advisory said. It also warns of ice patches on roads throughout the county through early Saturday.
Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map of Colorado Springs-area road conditions and click here for the transportation department's travel center for statewide road conditions.
8:58 p.m.
All southbound lanes on Interstate 25 are open following an earlier crash and debris cleanup at the South Nevada Avenue exit.
7:50 p.m.
A crash has shut down southbound Interstate 25 south of downtown Colorado Springs. Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash at the South Nevada Avenue exit.
UPDATE: All lanes of U.S. 24 through Ute Pass west of Manitou Springs reopened about 7:20 p.m.
US 24 EB/WB: Road open at Waldo Canyon. Road open all directions. https://t.co/b0oPzDCQtH— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2020
Both directions of U.S. 24 were closed Friday evening due to a major crash through Ute Pass west of Manitou Springs, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Westbound lanes reopened about 6:35 p.m.
The crash is reported eastbound around a curve through the pass and involves multiple cars, the department said on social media. Roads are reported to be icy through the canyon.
US 24 EB/WB: Crash at Waldo Canyon. Multiple car crash on curve, Road is closed seek alternate route. Unknown to reopen. https://t.co/b0oPzDCQtH— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 13, 2020
The closure is between Manitou Springs and Cascade and there is no estimated time of reopening.