One northbound lane of Interstate 25 has reopened since being fully closed following a crash late Friday near downtown Colorado Springs.
The crash is in northbound lanes of the interstate at the Bijou Exit, police tweeted at 8:27 p.m.
8/28/2020 at 2025 hours, Traffic Accident North Bound I-25 at Bijou St, please find an alternative route. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 29, 2020
The closure is between exits 142 - Bijou Street and 143 - Uintah Street, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Check local traffic conditions here.
The left northbound lane has been reopened while emergency crews are blocking the right lanes of the interstate. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp on Bijou Street to the on-ramp, then back to the interstate.
