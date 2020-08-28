Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened since being fully closed following a crash late Friday near downtown Colorado Springs.
The crash was in northbound lanes of the interstate at the Bijou Exit, police tweeted at 8:27 p.m.
8/28/2020 at 2025 hours, Traffic Accident North Bound I-25 at Bijou St, please find an alternative route. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 29, 2020
The closure was between exits 142 - Bijou Street and 143 - Uintah Street, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Check local traffic conditions here.
All lanes reopened about 11 p.m.
The left northbound lane has been reopened about 9:50 p.m. while emergency crews worked in the right lanes of the interstate. Traffic was diverted to the off-ramp on Bijou Street to the on-ramp, then back to the interstate.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.