Colorado Springs police say a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and light pole Saturday morning. The crash impacted lanes of North Academy Boulevard between Pikes Peak Avenue and East Bijou Street.
Police say one Northbound lane of Academy is open and all lanes heading eastbound on Pikes Peak are closed due to water in the road. Crews tell 11 News they were able to turn off the water in the area around 6 a.m. Saturday in hopes of clearing the road.
Barricades were reportedly brought in to block the street. Colorado Springs Utilities says the road will be blocked for most of the day and drivers should use an alternate route.