TRAFFIC: Full closures on Garden of the Gods Rd., CO-94 east of Colorado Springs

A serious crash closed all lanes of Garden of the Gods Road and a fatal crash fully closed Colorado 94, east of Colorado Springs, late Monday.
Garden of the Gods Road is closed between Chestnut Street and Hilton Parkway. Police said the closure is likely to last for several hours at 8:40 p.m.
A deadly crash caused a full closure on CO-94.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. east of US. 24 near Space Village Avenue on CO-94. One person was killed and another was injured.
