Colorado State Patrol arrested a female suspect Monday morning after shots were fired on Interstate 25 near the County Road exit, the state patrol tweeted.

The interstate's left northbound lane was closed in that area around 10 a.m. due to "police activity," Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

Colorado State Patrol did not specify who fired shots but said no one was injured, according to law enforcement's tweets.

Traffic delays are expected to continue while officers are in the area, troopers said.

