A two-vehicle traffic crash in southeastern Colorado Springs has closed southbound lanes of South Academy Boulevard at El Morro Road, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

About 4 p.m., the collision at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards left one young girl injured. The girl was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police estimated South Academy Boulevard to reopen about 9 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

RELATED: