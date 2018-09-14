6:15 p.m. update

A crash shut down southbound Interstate 25 near North Gate Boulevard (exit 156A/156B), the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.

A crash between a truck hauling propane tanks and a Ford Escape caused a fuel spill Friday afternoon, closing lanes at Colorado 94 and Marksheffel Road.

The wreck was reported at 3:52 p.m., said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

A hazmat team found that none of the 20-pound propane cylinders were compromised, the Fire Department tweeted.

