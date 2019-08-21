traffic
Multiple lanes of the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway are blocked. Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs
A roundup of traffic in Colorado Springs and road conditions around the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

11:25 a.m.

A crash is blocking part of the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Northbound traffic on Nevada and westbound traffic on Austin Bluffs is blocked. The left southbound turn lane of Nevada and left eastbound turn lanes of Garden of the Gods Road are also blocked.

Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Click here for statewide road conditions by Colorado Department of Transportation.

Forecast: Evening storms likely Wednesday, high temps continue

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

