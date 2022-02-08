No serious injuries were reported in a pair of crashes involving eight cars in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV.
KKTV reported that five cars collided on southbound Powers Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Galley Road just after 7 a.m., followed by a three-car crash about 30 minutes later on the other side of Powers.
The crashes caused major backups in the area while drivers waited for tow trucks to clear the scene, KKTV reported.
The cause of the crashes is unknown.