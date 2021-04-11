A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Penrose on Sunday after laying down his bike, authorities said.
The victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notifications, was southbound on Highway 115 about 11 a.m. when he lost control near milepost 24, according to Colorado State Patrol spokesman Cpl. Ivan Alvarado.
The cause remains under investigation, Alvarado said. The man was riding with several other motorcyclists at the time, who were uninjured.
Traffic through Penrose on Sunday continued to be affected, and motorists were advised to consider taking Interstate 25 instead of Highway 115.
The man’s identity would likely be released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, authorities said.