A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Penrose on Sunday after laying down his bike, authorities said.
The victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notifications, was southbound on Highway 115 about 11 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road near milepost 24, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.
The man was thrown from his 2000 Harley Davidson during the crash.
The cause remains under investigation, said Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said. The man was riding with several other motorcyclists at the time, who were uninjured.
Traffic in the Penrose area was slowed until roughly 4 p.m., after investigators cleared the crash scene.
The man’s identity would likely be released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, authorities said.